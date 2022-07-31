Arab caught polluting Judean stream with sewage

Share this article











A local reporter in the Gush Etzion area of Judea noticed an Arab truck driver dumping sewage into the Nachal Haetz stream in the woods of Gush Etzion.

יורד בנחל העץ בגוש עציון בפעם הראשונה. צבאים מדלגים לפני, נוף מרהיב, ואז נתקל בגועל הנפש הזה. נהג ערבי ששפך ביוב הישר לתוך הנחל. כשקלט שאני מצלם אמר “זו הפעם הראשונה”. כן בטח. pic.twitter.com/eLDukSpbVA — חנן גרינווד (@hanan_green) July 29, 2022

Chanan Greenwood, who works as a journalist covering Judea and Samaria for Israel Hayom noticed the Arab truck driver illicitly dumping sewage into the stream. When Greenwood confronted the truck driver, the motorist responded that it was his “first time” committing the crime.