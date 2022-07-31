Jul 31, 2022
Arab caught polluting Judean stream with sewage

A local reporter in the Gush Etzion area of Judea noticed an Arab truck driver dumping sewage into the Nachal Haetz stream in the woods of Gush Etzion.

Chanan Greenwood, who works as a journalist covering Judea and Samaria for Israel Hayom noticed the Arab truck driver illicitly dumping sewage into the stream. When Greenwood confronted the truck driver, the motorist responded that it was his “first time” committing the crime.

