Arab news warns that Aaron the Priest is storming the Temple Mount

On Thursday, the United Temple Mount Movements held a special ascension commemorating the passing of Aaron, the first High Priest in the Bible and the ancestor of all Kohanim alive today. The Arab media responded by condemning the “storming of Al Aqsa Mosque to commemorate the birth of a Yemeni rabbi.”

Every year on the 29th day of Tamuz, Jews commemorate the death of Aaron the High Priest which took place some 3,300 years ago. Aaron, the older brother of Moses, became the first Kohen Gadol (High Priest) and all of his descendants were kohanim (priests). The United Temple Mount Movements held a commemorative ascension to the Temple Mount for Kohanim. Approximately 20 Kohanim attended the event which was led by Rabbi Baruch Kahane.

The Arabic language Twitter page, Jerusalem Compass (@alqudsalbawsala), had an interesting take on the event:

“One of the organizations of the alleged temple announced the intention of Zionist priests to carry out a storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, tomorrow morning and noon, Thursday, to commemorate the birth of a Yemeni rabbi. The organization stated that the storming would be led by the priest, Rabbi (Baruch Kahane) at 1:30 pm, to celebrate the birth of the priest (Aaron), one of the most prominent Jewish rabbis in Yemen.”

أعلنت إحدى منظمات الهيكل المزعوم، نية كهنة صهاينة تنفيذ اقتحام مركزيّ للمسجد الأقصى، صباح وظهر يوم غد الخميس،إحياء لمولد حاخام يمنيّ.

The post is anachronistic and confused. The photo in the Twitter post is of Rabbi Aaron Hakohen, a Yemenite rabbi who passed away in 1934.