Arab teenagers learn military techniques at Fatah-run summer camp in West Bank

A video that shows youngsters at a summer camp run by Fatah in the West Bank practicing military drills and learning military tactics was uploaded to the Odai Algool Almgwar channel on YouTube on Monday.

According to the video and translation provided by MEMRI, the participants were dressed in combat vests, battle-dress uniforms and yellow Fatah headbands while practicing urban combat with what appear to be rifles.

The video also shows youths jumping and going through obstacles with fire and smoke.

The ruling Fatah Party of Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas frequently holds events inciting violence against Israelis.

For example, in December last year, Fatah marked its 57th anniversary with two days of mass rallies glorifying the armed struggle against Israel.