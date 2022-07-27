Horizontal Tower of Babel? Saudi Arabia to build world’s largest skyscraper

A 75-mile-long desert skyscraper clad in mirrors will have its own high-speed railway, a sports stadium and vertical gardens where vegetables are harvested by robots (courtesy: screenshot)

Saudi Arabia plans to build a massive skyscraper at a cost of $1 trillion. When it’s finished, it could be the biggest structure in the world, according to reports.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Riyadh has prepared the blueprint for the structure called the ‘Mirror Line.’

The skyscraper is anticipated to boast two reflective glass buildings reaching 1,600 feet (487.68 meters) tall. Although the structure won’t be as tall as Dubai’s 2,716.5 foot tall Burj Khalifa, it will undoubtedly be wider; the WSJ reported citing confidential documents. The two buildings are planned to run parallel to each other for 74 miles and will span a terrain of the sea shore, mountain, and desert.