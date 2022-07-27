Abbas Incites Church Against Israel in Phone Call with the Pope

The Vatican hosted a historic prayer summit for peace in Israel, attended by Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: Chaim Tzach/ GPO)

Under the guise of concern for Pope Francis’ health, PA Chairman Abbas exploited a phone call with the pope to incite and inflame the Church against Israel.

In their conversation, Abbas repeated the libel that Israel “attacks” Christian and Muslim holy sites:

”His Honor [Abbas] updated Pope Francis on the attacks to which the Christian and Islamic holy sites are being subjected, and especially the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.” [Official PA TV News, July 12, 2022]

Palestinian Media Watch has documented numerous such statements that refer to the presence of Jews at these places as “invasions,” “break-ins,” and “attacks.” The statements also expose the PA’s antisemitic ideologies, declaring that the presence of Jews “defiles” and “desecrates” these holy sites.

Even PA Chairman Abbas has argued that Israelis “desecrate the sanctity of our holy sites”:

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas: ”The Israeli occupation forces are committing oppression and arbitrary acts in order to erase the holy city’s identity, change its spiritual and historical characteristics, desecrate the sanctity of our holy sites – the Islamic and Christian ones, and pressure its residents, visitors, and those coming to worship there. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is being subjected to invasions every day.” [Official PA TV News, March 31, 2019] PLO Palestinian National Council Chairman Rawhi Fattouh recently reiterated Abbas’ statement, when he stressed that Israeli/Jewish presence “defiles” Muslim and Christian holy sites:

PLO Palestinian National Council Chairman Rawhi Fattouh: “Jerusalem is ours, the Noble Sanctuary (i.e., the Temple Mount) is ours, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre is ours, the Wailing Wall is ours. It is all ours. Therefore, we will not let the occupation defile these holy sites.” [Official PA TV, Topic of the Day, May 9 and 10, 2022]

Break-in/Invasion/attack of Al-Aqsa Mosque – The PA and its leaders misrepresent all of the Temple Mount as an integral part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Therefore, they vilify any presence of Jews on the mount as an “invasion.” It should be noted that Jews who visit the Temple Mount only enter some sections of the open areas, and do not enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque or the Dome of the Rock. Israeli police ban Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount because of threats of violence by Palestinians.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch