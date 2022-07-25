Northern Israel: Locals baffled by mysterious lights appearing in sky

Share this article











Mysterious lights that some claim are unidentified flying objects were seen in the sky in different locations throughout Israel’s North on Saturday night, specifically in the Golan Heights and Nahariya.

According to Israeli press, there is no official confirmation of their origin, but experts believe they are SpaceX Starlink satellites.

Videos of the phenomenon have gone viral on social media, showing what appears to be a trail of lights that can be seen moving from east to west without making a sound.

“We never saw anything like it in our lives,” a Nahariya resident told Walla, adding that it vanished after they had been viewing it for roughly 15-30 seconds. “It looked like a chain of lights and moved relatively slowly.”

In 2019, Starlink satellites ‘trained’ over Israel’s skies. The event was also caught on video.

Space X is a company founded by Elon Musk, who visited Israel in 2018 and called the Jewish state a “technological power.”