Tel Aviv-Poland flight evacuated due to bomb scare

A Wizz Air flight prepares to take off from Ben-Gurion International Airport. Sept. 3, 2014. photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.

A flight from Israel to Krakow was evacuated on the runway on Saturday due to a bomb threat, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Passengers aboard the Wizz Air flight said that after landing in Poland, the aircraft remained on the runway for half an hour and did not proceed to the terminal, before emergency doors were opened and inflatable slides were activated, Kan news reported.

Flight attendants instructed passengers to leave their belongings on board and disembark, according to the report. The passengers received their belongings several hours later.

According to the airline, an anonymous bomb threat had been received regarding the flight.

Polish authorities scanned the plane and found nothing suspicious, according to the report.