Ben Shapiro speaks to a sold-out crowd in Tel Aviv, warns against adopting America’s wokeness

Conservative pundit and chief editor of the Daily Wire chief Ben Shapiro landed in Israel and delivered a speech to a sold-out crowd of 2,500 Israelis in Tel Aviv’s Hangar 11.

Shapiro received a standing ovation upon entering the auditorium. Ben gave a 25-minute speech followed by an interview by Israeli journalist Amit Segal interviewed him on various topics. During his address, Shapiro warned Israel against adopting America’s progressive agenda.

When asked why the orthodox, pro-Israel Jew doesn’t make Aliyah to Israel, Shapiro explained that he has a massive audience in America and that he is better off affecting change in the most powerful country in the world.

Shapiro only fielded an uncharacteristically low five questions from audience members.