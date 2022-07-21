Thousands of Israelis mobilize to establish new towns across Judea-Samaria [Watch]

Police evacuate Settlers of the Nachala Settlement Movement from an open field near Kiryat Arba, after trying to establish outposts in Judea and Samaria, July 20, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli police, along with the IDF, could not prevent the approximately 10,000 Jewish Israelis from setting up six new Jewish communities in Judea-Samaria on Wednesday.

One outpost was taken down, but police were unable to evict the other five outposts where the pioneers managed to remain overnight.

The pioneers, who consisted of mostly teenagers and young adults, camped out in tent villages across Judea and Samaria in an effort to eventually turn those campsites into permanent towns and villages. The initiative by the Nachala (inheritance) is part of a greater cause to assert sovereignty over the Land of Israel and prevent creeping Arab land grabs.

Nachalah chief Tzvi Elimelech reminded the pioneers in a rally that the entire land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people, including cities currently occupied by the “Palestinian” Authority. “Jenin is ours, Ramallah is ours, and the nation of Israel will settle the entire land in the end.

Police officers arrested five pioneers and injured several during the excessively violent evacuation of one of the settlements.

One of the youth was hit in the head with the butt of a rifle by the evacuating forces.

Knesset Member Itamar Ben Gvir visited the tent villages providing them with food and water.