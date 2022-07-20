Gantz to meet US National Security Advisor Sullivan, CIA chief Burns

Share this article











Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz took off for the United States early on Wednesday, to take part in the annual 2022 Aspen Institute’s Security Forum in Colorado.

During the conference, Gantz is scheduled to meet with senior American defense officials, including National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan, CIA Director Willian Burns and former United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, as well as congressional heads of security-related committees, according to a statement from Gantz’s office.

On July 11, Gantz spoke with his counterparts from Bahrain and Egypt, as well as Jordan’s King Abdullah II, according to his office. During the talks, Gantz delivered holiday greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and discussed defense cooperation.

During a call with Bahrain’s army chief, Gantz emphasized “growing defense, economic and civilian ties between our countries,” according to the statement. “Our partnership is critical to ensuring peace and stability in the Middle East region.”

In a separate call with the director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate, Abbas Kamel, Gantz thanked him for his partnership. “I conveyed my blessings to the Republic of Egypt and emphasized the country’s important role as a beacon of peace in the region,” said the defense minister.