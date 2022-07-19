Squad member Cori Bush associates herself with notorious antisemite

Share this article











Squad member Cori Bush claims she’s fighting against antisemitism in a recent video.

“We unequivocally condemn any attacks on members of our Jewish community.” But aside from associating with renowned antisemites like Linda Sarsour and Maher Abdelqader, a Palestinian activist with a history of antisemitic social media posts.

The Canary Mission has exposed that Bush has maintained a close working relationship with another notorious antisemite Neveen Ayesh. Ayesh heads the Missouri branch of American Muslims for Palestine, an activist who thinks Israel should “burn to ashes” along with all the Jews inside it.

Her tweets include “#ThingsWeAllHate Jews,” “never trust a Jew,” and “I tried befriending a Jew once. Worst idea ever.”