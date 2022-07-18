Israel: Biden tries to shake hands with nobody… Again!

Share this article
During his visit to Israel last week, US President Joe Biden appeared to shake hands with no one again on Thursday after receiving the Medal of Honor from Israeli President Isaac Herzog at his residence in Jerusalem.
However, this isn’t the first time the Commander in Chief shook hands with a ghost. In April, following another speech, Biden again tried to shake hands with thin air.
These bizarre incidences strengthen allegations by many politicians and pundits that Biden is senile and suffering cognitive decline. Many believe that this makes him not only unfit to serve as president but also unqualified to make decisions on US policy.