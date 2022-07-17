Biden’s Hostile Visit to the Middle East

Share this article











In his July 9 Washington Post op-ed, which served as a curtain raiser for his trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia, US President Joe Biden laid positions that were contemptuous of both countries and their security concerns.

To understand Biden’s policies and the proper way for Israel and Saudi Arabia to handle Biden’s visit, I hosted Tony Badran from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies on the “Mideast News Hour” this week.

Tony argues that the op-ed was an expression of the Obama-Biden efforts to realign the United States towards Iran and away from its traditional regional allies, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“The op-ed is itself a restatement of the realignment thesis, which has been a platform since Barack Obama,” he explains.

We moved on to a point-by-point analysis of Biden’s policy goals with regard to the Palestinians and the Iranians.

“An increasingly large number of Arab states can’t stand dealing with the Palestinians anymore,” Toney said, citing perceived Palestinian freeloading and their government’s allegiance to Iran. Biden’s op-ed cements his shift to the Palestinian-Iranian side.

Tony and I also analyzed the Biden administration-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon regarding the demarcation of each state’s maritime economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. Are conclusion is not simply that the United States is using the talks to put money in Hezbollah’s pockets, at Israel’s expense, but also that Israel’s caretaker Lapid-Gantz government has adopted the administration’s pro-Hezbollah positions.

“I think it’s very important for us to get the full picture, particularly of Lebanon, but more generally of Iran and its tentacles and the Biden administration’s view of it all,” said Glick.

