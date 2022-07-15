The REAL REASON Joe Biden is in the Middle East

Share this article











President Joe Biden is currently in the midst of a two day visit to Israel. During his opening remarks after walking the red carpet from the airplane, he said some very nice things about Israel, including saying “you don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist”. His later remarks however, as well as his itinerary and plans while he’s here, only prove quite the opposite. Saying you’re a Zionist in words only does not make one a supporter of Israel. There are three major concerns on Biden’s itinerary that prove that the US Administration is determined to divide the land of Israel. Today’s program is an eye-opener on the real reason President Biden is currently in the middle east.

