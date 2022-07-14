Biden, Israeli leaders visit Yad Vashem, Israel’s memorial to victims of the Holocaust

“It’s an honor to once again stand with friends and visit the independent Jewish state,” US president Joe Biden said.

During his visit, Biden met Holocaust survivors Rene Quint, 86, and Giselle Cycowicz, 95. However, the contents of the conversation were inaudible to the press.

Biden’s upcoming schedule for the remainder of his visit includes a first-ever I2U2 virtual summit along with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates, the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, and a ceremony at the Israeli President’s Residence with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Biden is scheduled to depart from Israel on Friday.