Earthquake hits Galilee as Biden lands in Israel

The Galilee in northern Israel is one of Israel’s most fertile, mountainous regions. (Credit: Seth Aronstam)

As US president Joe Biden touched down in Israel for his 17th visit on Wednesday, a 3.1 earthquake was felt in Israel’s Galilee. The quake was recorded at 11:43 AM, nine kilometers northwest of the town Hazor Haglilit reports 0404.

Earlier in July, another 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook northern Israel.

There were no reports of injuries or damage. Israel’s Geological Survey tracked the quake, saying it was centered 13 kilometers (8 miles) northeast of Beit She’an, on the border with Jordan, at a depth of 13 kilometers.

In January, a large 6.5-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus and was felt in nearby Israel, Lebanon, and Turkey. Less than two weeks later, two small earthquakes hit northern Israel. In early February, another quake off the coast of Cyprus was felt in Israel. In late February, two minor earthquakes, 3.5 and 3.2, shook northern Israel. Another minor earthquake took place off the coast last month.

While most of these earthquakes shook seismically active regions, it should be noted that Israel sits on a seismically active fault line.