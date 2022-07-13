PA security forces gives “military training” to kids age 7 – to fight “the sons of dogs”

Host Muhammad Mundhir Al-Batta: “From the day that Fatah set out in 1965, the leadership has shown great interest in the lion cubs and flowers – [boys and girls] under 18, because we all understand that our conflict with the occupation is a very long conflict… Thus, Fatah established a training camp for children next to every military base of the Al-Asifa – in Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, and Algeria.

As children are shown disassembling and assembling weapons, a song is played in the background.