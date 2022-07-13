PA security forces gives “military training” to kids age 7 – to fight “the sons of dogs”

PA security forces give “military training” to kids age 7 – to fight “the sons of dogs.”
Host Muhammad Mundhir Al-Batta: “From the day that Fatah set out in 1965, the leadership has shown great interest in the lion cubs and flowers – [boys and girls] under 18, because we all understand that our conflict with the occupation is a very long conflict… Thus, Fatah established a training camp for children next to every military base of the Al-Asifa – in Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, and Algeria.
As children are shown disassembling and assembling weapons, a song is played in the background.
“Everyone raised their weapons and put a bullet in the barrel … We are the national Security [Forces], we are the men of Al-Asifa Fatah! Fatah! Fatah! We are its men! We are the men of Al-Asifa, we do not fear death.”