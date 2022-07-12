Republicans 27% more likely to be pro-Israel than Democrats

WILKES-BARRE, PA - AUGUST 2, 2018: "Jews For Trump" member Ariel Kohane of the Upper West Side of Manhattan attends the "Make America Great Again" rally at Mohegan Sun Arena (Shutterstock)

A new Pew report found that 56% of U.S. youth aged 18 to 29 view Israel unfavorably, and of those aged 30 to 49, the unfavorability rate is 47%.

Still, the majority of Americans (55%) view Israel favorably. Among those over 65 years old, only 27% view Israel unfavorably.

Republicans have a high favorability rating of Israel at 71%, while 44% of Democrats hold this positive view.

The survey of 3,581 American adults was conducted between March 21 and March 27.

The survey also found that 83% of Israelis hold a favorable view of the United States, and 89% see the U.S.-Israeli relationship positively.

However, Arab Israelis view the United States negatively with 59% having an unfavorable view compared to only 6% of Jewish Israelis.

The Israeli survey of 1,000 people was carried out from March 16 to May 1.