Republicans 27% more likely to be pro-Israel than Democrats

A new Pew report found that 56% of U.S. youth aged 18 to 29 view Israel unfavorably, and of those aged 30 to 49, the unfavorability rate is 47%.
Still, the majority of Americans (55%) view Israel favorably. Among those over 65 years old, only 27% view Israel unfavorably.
Republicans have a high favorability rating of Israel at 71%, while 44% of Democrats hold this positive view.
The survey of 3,581 American adults was conducted between March 21 and March 27.
The survey also found that 83% of Israelis hold a favorable view of the United States, and 89% see the U.S.-Israeli relationship positively.
However, Arab Israelis view the United States negatively with 59% having an unfavorable view compared to only 6% of Jewish Israelis.
The Israeli survey of 1,000 people was carried out from March 16 to May 1.