PA Security Forces Give “Military Training” to 7-Year-Old Kids to Fight Israel – “The Sons of Dogs”

Young Palestinians take part in a military-style exercise at a summer camp organised by the Islamic Jihad movement in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, during the youngsters' summer school vacation, on July 14, 2016. Hundreds of youngsters between the age of six and 16 can participate in the summer camp where they receive military as well as religious training. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90)

PA gives kids weapons’ training

As part of ideological training, PA teaches kids to admire terrorist murderer Mughrabi who led killing of 37, among them 12 children

Pres. Biden must condemn this recruitment of Palestinian children to terror and condition any future warming of relations between the US and the PA on the PA’s cessation of its abuse of its own children

In cooperation with Abbas’ Fatah Movement, the PA Security Forces offer Palestinian kids from the age of 7 and up military training in camps.

A video posted by Fatah on one of its Facebook pages shows and explains that in the “army camp” the kids “wear soldiers’ uniforms, eat their food, and are trained in military order and discipline.’’ The internet host presenting the report explains that at the concluding ceremony of all the camps “commanders of the Security Forces and a member of Fatah’s Central Committee are present.” He further explains that these camps are for all Palestinian children, regardless of political affiliation, because:

“Our battle with the sons of dogs (i.e., Israelis) is long, and we need a young generation.” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, June 21, 2022]

In the video, children are seen disassembling and assembling weapons. A song in the background stresses the significance of this training, revealing the ideology and atmosphere of the camps:

Lyrics: “Everyone raised their weapons and put a bullet in the barrel … We are the national Security [Forces], we are the men of Al-Asifa Fatah! Fatah! Fatah! We are its men! We are the men of Al-Asifa, we do not fear death…” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, June 21, 2022]

Another part of the video further illustrates the values imparted in these PA Security Forces/Fatah camps. Through chants, the young children are taught to admire the terrorist who led the most lethal terror attack against Israel: Dalal Mughrabi. Together with other terrorists she murdered 37 Israelis, including 12 children, in what is known as the 1978 Coastal Road massacre:

Guide and children: “Dalal [Mughrabi] arrived in Palestine (i.e., led murder of 37, incl. 12 children) She is equal to the entire world O Dalal, they trained you and had you carry a Kalashnikov [assault rifle] They led you to the shore to a self-sacrificing operation (i.e., terror attack) Dalal trained girls in preparing explosives and hand grenades.” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, June 21, 2022]

The PA Security Forces’ army camp program as presented in the video posted by Fatah reflects PA values that have been exposed for decades by Palestinian Media Watch – values that include promotion and glorification of terror and denial of Israel’s right to exist in any borders.

The PA’s child terror training camp must be of serious concern for everyone, but in particular, for the UN Secretary General and US President Joe Biden.

UN Secretary General

Every year, the United Nations Secretary General issues a “blacklist” of countries and entities that perform “grave violations” of the rights of children in the context of armed conflict. One of the original categories is the recruitment and use of child soldiers. The UN organization charged with monitoring and reporting on these grave violations is United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

While PMW has provided UNICEF with scores of examples of the PA abuse, indoctrination, and recruitment of the Palestinian children to act as child terrorists, whose mission is to hate, kill, and be killed, UNICEF constantly fails the Palestinian children. Preferring to adopt a politicized anti-Israel rhetoric, UNICEF has adopted a policy of attacking Israel, while simultaneously ignoring the PA’s institutionalized abuse of Palestinian children and their recruitment as child terrorists.

If UNICEF focused more on its real mandate of protecting the Palestinian children, rather than attacking Israel, and exposed the PA’s child abusing policies, the lives of scores of Palestinian children would be saved.

In the meantime, PMW is calling on the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Mr. Tor Wennesland, to immediately and unequivocally condemn the PA for its abuse of the Palestinian children and to recommend that the PA be added to the UN Secretary General’s list of child abusers.

US President Biden

The 2018 Taylor Force Act (TFA) conditions most of the US aid to the PA on the abolishment of the PA’s policy to pay terror rewards to terrorist prisoners, released terrorists, wounded terrorists, and the families of dead terrorists. The US aid that continues to reach the PA unaffected by TFA is the aid the US provides the PA for the PA Security Forces.

What this means is that US money given to the PA Security Forces to defend itself against Hamas, is also directly being misused to train and indoctrinate Palestinian child terrorists to attack Israelis.

As PMW is certain that the Biden administration is fundamentally and unreservedly opposed to the PA raising children to be terrorists, with or without US money, PMW is calling on US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides to examine the many hundreds of examples on PMW’s website documenting the PA’s raising children to hate, kill and seek Martyrdom, and bring this to the attention of President Biden before his meetings with the PA this week.

If the US cares about the welfare of Palestinian children, President Biden must condemn this recruitment of Palestinian children to terror, and condition any future warming of relations between the US and the PA on the PA’s cessation of its abuse of its own children.

The following is a longer excerpt of the report on the PA Security Forces’ army camps for kids:

Posted text on Facebook page: “Nu’eima camp, the national [PA] Security Forces. Watch to the end.” Host Muhammad Mundhir Al-Batta: “From the day that Fatah set out in 1965, the leadership has shown great interest in the lion cubs and flowers – [boys and girls] under 18, because we all understand that our conflict with the occupation is a very long conflict… Thus, Fatah established a training camp for children next to every military base of the Al-Asifa – in Jordan, Lebanon, Yemen, and Algeria. (Images are shown of armed children -Ed.) They gave them military training, and then advanced to disassembling and assembling weapons. They taught them the history of Palestine, why we carry weapons, and who we are fighting. Arafat and the Fatah leadership were present at the training courses, and gave them certificates [on completing] the military course for Fatah children… Texts on screen: “Beirut 1978” “Jordan 1968” The national [PA] Security Forces contacted me and told me: ‘In partnership with Fatah, we are holding coexistence camps of the [PA Security] Forces. We have begun to accept boys and girls from age 7 at an army camp for three days…. They wear soldiers’ uniforms, eat their food, and are trained in military order and discipline.’’ Guide and children: “Dalal [Mughrabi] arrived in Palestine (i.e., led murder of 37, incl. 12 children) She is equal to the entire world O Dalal, they trained you and had you carry a Kalashnikov [assault rifle] They led you to the shore to a self-sacrificing operation (i.e., terror attack) Dalal trained girls in preparing explosives and hand grenades.” … As children are shown disassembling and assembling weapons, a song is played in the background. Lyrics: “Everyone raised their weapons and put a bullet in the barrel … We are the national Security [Forces], we are the men of Al-Asifa Fatah! Fatah! Fatah! We are its men! We are the men of Al-Asifa, we do not fear death…” Muhammad Mundhir Al-Batta: “This inspires pride. What surprised me even more is that at the concluding [ceremony] at every camp, commanders of the Security Forces and a member of Fatah’s Central Committee are present. This time Abbas Zaki was present on behalf of the Central Committee. He presented the certificates himself. This shows you that the top echelon in Fatah is interested in the children of Fatah and Palestine. I thank our army, the members of the national Security [Forces], who are showing interest in our children. These children are not just affiliated with Fatah. Every Palestinian, institution, association, school, organization, or football team can send their children to the military base, because our battle with the sons of dogs (i.e., Israelis) is long, and we need a young generation.” [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, June 21, 2022]

Yasser Arafat – Founder of Fatah and former chairman of the PLO and PA. During the 1960s, 70s and 80s Arafat was behind numerous terror attacks against Israelis. Although he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994 together with then Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and then Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Shimon Peres “for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East” after signing the Oslo Accords peace agreement, Arafat launched a 5-year terror campaign – the second Intifada (2000-2005) – in which more than 1,000 Israelis were murdered. Arafat died of an illness in 2004.

The PA Security Forces’ “coexistence camps” are a program to improve the image of the security forces by having civilians interact with it.

Dalal Mughrabi – female Palestinian terrorist who led the most lethal terror attack in Israel’s history, known as the Coastal Road massacre, in 1978, when she and other Fatah terrorists hijacked a bus on Israel’s Coastal Highway, murdering 37 civilians, 12 of them children, and wounding over 70.

Abbas Zaki also serves as Fatah Commissioner for Arab and China Relations.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch