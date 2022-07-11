Huge explosion in Vatican Square, Rome engulfed in smoke

Share this article











Less than a week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Rome on an official visit, a massive explosion was reportedly heard on Sunday inside Vatican Square in Rome, Italy.

The blaze is thought to have been set off in a park and then spread to several nearby junkyards, with a massive black cloud of smoke that is suffocating the city.

A spokesperson for Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri blamed the fire on arsonists, saying it is a deliberate and sustained effort to ignite fires to hurt the city’s government and its new mayor.

Four residential buildings housing 130 families were evacuated during the blaze according to Italian media.Residents were advised to wear masks as the smoke from the junkyard could be toxic.