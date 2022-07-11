Iran: Woman arrested after defianty removing veil

Share this article











A video emerged in Iran on Sunday of what appears to be the latest in a growing phenomenon of women removing their hijab in defiance of local law.

🔴المرأة في إيران تعيش في سجن كبير و يتم الإعتداء عليها و إعتقالها من قبل النظام الإيراني فقط لرفضها إرتداء الحجاب.

More and more women in the Islamic Republic are removing their state-mandated hijab, which they see as a draconian rule that discriminates against them. The regime often censors footage of the peaceful protests.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that Israel would not stand idly by while Iran tries to attack it, and called on the international community to restore the “full force” of economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic, according to a statement released by his office.