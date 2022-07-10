Congressional Candidate Matthew Foldi’s (R) Plan for Fighting Progressive Anti-Semitism

Share this article











In this week’s Ihosted Matthew Foldi, a 25-year-old candidate in the Republican primaries for Maryland’s 6th Congressional district.

He’s also my nephew.

Matthew and I discussed how Congress can combat rising anti-Semitism in university campuses and throughout the U.S., particularly in progressive enclaves and how Matthew’s experience as an investigative reporter and as a student activist fighting BDS at University of Chicago will serve him as a member of Congress to protect the civil rights of Jews and of all groups that find themselves beyond the bounds of progressive politics.

Matthew worked as an investigative reporter at the Washington Free Beacon, until he announced his run for office. As a reporter he exposed corruption of top Biden administration officials at the Departments of Energy, Transportation and Homeland Security. His exposes led Republicans on Capitol Hill to open several corruption investigations. As a lawmaker, Matthew will have the power to take his work to the next level.

Matthew explained how the Biden administration has undermined the U.S. economy, and what Congress can do to prevent the administration from causing more harm – first and foremost by blocking the additional $1 trillion the administration plans to spend on another “Build Back Better” boondoggle. We discussed the anti-Americanism of the progressive camp in and out of politics that actively subverts U.S. society at home and America’s position abroad.

Anti-Semitism, Matthew explained, plays a central role in the configuration of Biden’s foreign policy whether in relation to the Palestinians, Iran or even Russia.

Matthew and I ended the show with a discussion of the key role that split Congressional districts, like his own, which require Republicans and Democrats to work together will play in diminishing the polarization between the two sides of the spectrum and renewing the American Dream.

Join us for a really important and inspiring discussion, as a new generation of patriotic Americans takes the stage to win the country back.

