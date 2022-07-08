They Can’t Hide Their HATE for ISRAEL

Share this article











The PA handed over the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to the US for their analysis this week. The US officially found that they could not determine who was responsible for killing Abu Akleh, and then decided that they would blame Israel. Even their official statement doesn’t make sense. It seems clear that America is pandering to the Palestinian Authority in preparation for Biden’s upcoming trip to the middle east. In the meantime, the Texas GOP has officially adopted a platform that recognizes Israel’s sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as ordained by God in Genesis! And, they are 100% against the establishment of a Palestinian state in Israel’s biblical heartland. Even amidst the craziness that is happening in America, there are still beacons of hope. Watch today’s video to be encouraged that there are still good things happening in the world.