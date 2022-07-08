Hezbollah drones sent from Lebanon were made in Iran

A surveillance photo of a Hezbollah-launched UAV flying towards Israel’s Karish natural-gas platform, prior to interception, on July 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The three Hezbollah unmanned aerial vehicles intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces on Saturday as they flew in the direction of Israel’s Karish offshore natural gas rig were made in Iran, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday.

Speaking to Israeli military reporters, Gantz also called for the international community to cooperate on reducing Iran’s power and influence in the region, and to come up with a better formula for an improved nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, Israel Hayom reported.

On Wednesday, the IDF revealed that in addition to the three Hezbollah UAVs shot down on Saturday, a fourth Hezbollah UAV was also shot down, over Lebanese waters, on June 29.

One of the UAVs that was downed on Saturday was hit by a missile fired by an Israeli F-16 fighter jet, while the other two were intercepted by Barak 1 type missiles fired by the INS Eilat missile corvette, according to the IDF. All three were shot down over the Mediterranean Sea, the IDF said.

The Israeli defense research group the Alma Center assessed in December 2021 that Hezbollah in Lebanon has amassed around 2,000 UAVs—a dramatic leap from the approximate 50 that it had in 2006.