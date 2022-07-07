Elections in Israel AGAIN!?

Welcome to Shoulder to Shoulder, a podcast where a pastor and a rabbi get to the heart of issues that matter to people of faith.
With Israel headed for its 5th election in the past 4 years, Doug and Pesach sit down with Elliot Chodoff to make sense of how we got here and what it means. Elliot answers all our burning questions: How are Israeli governments formed? How do they fall apart? What should we look for in the coming months?
