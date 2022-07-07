Georgia Guidestones completely toppled following explosion

Share this article











The Georgia Guidestones were bombed on Wednesday in a rural area north of Elberton, GA.

At a later time during the day, a backhoe destroyed the remains of the Guidestones under the watchful eye of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents. One agent told the Athens Banner-Herald that the stones that remained standing following the blast were too unstable.

The remainder of the Georgia Guidestones are being demolished following the mysterious explosion, that destroyed one of the pillars earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/SQGilANDDU — Swani Files (@SwaniFiles) July 6, 2022

Also known as “America’s Most Mysterious Monument,” the Georgia Guidestones is a Stonehenge-like structure featuring several slabs with text engraved on them. The monument has gained notoriety as its cryptic inscriptions called for immoral acts, including population control, with an inscription reading: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.”

The slabs feature ten “messages,” which many say are meant to mimic the Ten Commandments. The messages are written in 8 different languages, including English, Swahili, Russian, Spanish, Sanskrit, Hebrew, Arabic, and Chinese.

According to the GBI, an investigation is currently underway to determine who detonated the bomb and the motive.

“We don’t know at this point what type of explosive was used,” GBI Agent Jesse Maddox said.

The explosion took place at 4 a.m., according to the GBI, as local residents in the area reported hearing a loud noise at that time.