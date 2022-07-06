Russia Slams Israel for airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria

Share this article











On Monday, Russia condemned Israeli airstrikes in Syria, demanding they stop immediately.

💥At about 06:30 am on Saturday morning, Israeli AF launched several missiles from above the Mediterranean Sea, hitting poultries on outskirts of al- Hamidiyah south of #Tartus.

🚨As a result 2 civilians, including a woman, were injured, and material losses were reported.#Video pic.twitter.com/ZbzcQwWBs5 — Idlib Calling (@IdlibCalling) July 2, 2022

“We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions that violate the sovereignty of Syria and the basic norms of international law, and we demand their unconditional cessation,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

The condemnation came after an alleged Israeli daylight airstrike on Saturday near the Syrian town of al-Hamidiyah on Syria’s southern coast. The strike was near Russia’s main naval base in Tartus. Two Syrian civilians were wounded.

Syria’s Defense Ministry identified the locations as poultry farms. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group, said Saturday’s strike targeted weapons en route to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

As per their policy of not commenting on IDF activities outside of Israel, the Israeli military declined to comment on the strikes. If the Israeli military indeed carried out the strike, it would be the first since Yair Lapid took office as the head of Israel’s interim government ahead of a Nov. 1 election.

Russia also reprimanded Israel over an airstrike that hit the airport in Damascus. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov summoned Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alex Ben-Zvi for the strike, which took place on June 10.

Israel has admitted to carrying out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria targeting Iranian military assets, especially those intended to bolster the military power of Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel is also working to counter Iranian expansionism in the region, a direct result of the Obama-brokered Iran deal.

Russia has a strong military presence in Syria to bolster the regime of President Bashar al Assad in his civil war.