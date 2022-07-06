Zionist Underground Poet Comes Alive In New Book

It’s not too often that the release of a new book of poems that are over 80 years old can be seen as a transformative moment in the American Jewish community. It can be argued that this happened in June. The Complete and Translated Poetic Works of Avraham Stern published by Yishai Edberg is the first book of English translations of history’s key Zionist revolutionary.

For decades Israel’s left-leaning academic establishment, as well as Jewish educators in the United States, successfully fought to minimize the impact the Stern’s LEHI group, and the Irgun underground Stern had originally fought in, had on London’s decision to end the British Mandate. It’s only in the last 20 years or so that English speaking readers have been able to really learn the details about LEHI’s story.

Avraham Stern (Yair) was the founder and leader of the Stern Group (maligned by the British as the Stern Gang). After Stern’s 1942 assassination by British detectives In Tel Aviv his soldiers later formed the LEHI (Fighters For the Freedom of Israel.)

Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir was a member of the LEHI’s three man high command after Stern’s assassination. In 1998 Stern wrote in Haaretz about Stern stating:

“Those who revere his memory know a great deal about Yair Avraham Stern, who in the 1940s established the underground LEHI movement to fight against the British regime in Palestine. Yair –as his friends knew him– believed that only the expulsion of the British from the Land of Israel would enable the Jewish People to establish an independent Jewish state, and he foresaw that this goal could only be achieved by force. However, his admirers knew little about the “other” Yair: Yair the poet.”

Edberg’s translation brings Stern’s distinctive poetic voice to English. No easy task.

The book has a nearly 20 page introduction that provides an overview of Stern’s story and that of the LEHI. This section is not without superficial flaws but is engaging and thought-provoking.

The balance of the book contains over 50 poems with extensive explanatory footnotes. In his footnotes Edberg demonstrates how Stern repurposed lines from Jewish liturgy and verses from Tanach to inspire young Jews to take action on behalf of the cause of Zionism. What’s more the footnotes also offer historic background and other information that shed light on Stern’s ideas. Before this publication, only one of Stern’s poems was readily available in a complete translation.

What’s so surprising about The Complete and Translated Poetic Works of Avraham Stern is that the man behind the book is still an undergrad student in America; one may have well expected the book to be the work of a professional academic or at least a post-graduate researcher.

But that is not the case here. Edberg graduated high school in 2020.

And his young age fitting. The Zionist freedom fighters of the LEHI and Irgun were often teens and that a young writer/translator/publisher has taken the initiative to share this work and this history with his generation should be a cause for both celebration and, perhaps more importantly, introspection from Zionists who are older than Edberg.

All Zionists can and should do more to make the history of our movement come alive in a compelling, contemporary way. Edberg has shown us the way. He challenges us to think differently in the best Zionist tradition of Herzl, Jabotinsky.

Edberg writes “It was not Lord Balfour or President (Oswaldo) Aranha, not Ben-Gurion, or Jabotinsky but Avraham Stern and his compatriots who created the State of Israel …”