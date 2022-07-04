U.S. officials return bullet that killed Al Jazeera reporter to Palestinians

Share this article











U.S. officials have returned to the Palestinian Authority the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, according to multiple reports on Monday. It comes after the P.A. reportedly transferred the bullet this weekend, during which ballistic analysis tests were reportedly conducted in the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

The results of the forensic probe were expected as early as Monday.

Abu Akleh’s killing in Jenin on May 11 during a gun battle between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen has garnered global attention, with Ramallah having immediately placed the blame on the shoulders of Jerusalem.

It remains unclear whether Israeli authorities participated in the ballistic tests.

On Sunday, Akram al-Khatib, general prosecutor for the P.A., reportedly told Voice of Palestine radio, “We got guarantees from the American coordinator that the examination will be conducted by them and that the Israeli side will not take part.”

However, this account was contradicted by IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav, who told Army Radio that, “The [ballistic] test will not be American. The test will be an Israeli test, with an American presence throughout.”

The U.S. administration has not yet commented on the matter.