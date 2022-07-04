Temple Mount: Israeli police arrest Jordanian Wakf guards

Share this article











In an unusual show of force on the Temple Mount, Israeli police arrested two Wakf guards on Sunday.

The Jordanian Wakf are ushers employed by the Hashemite Kingdom to preserve the Temple Mount. However, their presence on the Holy Site is seen by Jews as nothing more than a nuisance as they can often be seen wrestling for control over the area.

The Wakf is also at the forefront of most of the riots that take place on the Temple Mount. Jewish worshippers have often criticized Israeli police for being too soft with the Wakf when they intimidate pilgrims in instances that even escalate into violent confrontations.

Jewish Temple Mount groups applauded the arrests, including Im Tirtzu, who wrote on a Facebook post: “This is the way it should always be. Not just when these bullies cross the line.”