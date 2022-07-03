A tribute to Dr. Zev Zelenko: 1973-2022

Share this article











Dr. Zev Zelenko, a maverick doctor who publicized his signature protocol cure for Covid-19, passed away last week.

Dr. Zelenko’s protocol against coronavirus is estimated to have saved millions of people worldwide as he was at the forefront of publicizing his cure which involved the controversial hydroxychloroquine. Zelenko’s treatment was hailed by then President Donald Trump, and he was interviewed on FOX News and many other major media outlets.

Sources in the mainstream media initially wrote off the Zelenko protocol as ineffective and even dangerous.

Dr. Zelenko lost his battle with terminal cancer on Thursday, June 30, at the age of 48. He is survived by his wife and eight children.