Jul 02, 2022
Hamas releases video of Israeli captive in bed receiving oxygen

by | Jul 1, 2022 | Terror Watch

But Hashem will redeem my life from the clutches of Sheol, for He will take me. Selah. Psalms 49:16 (The Israel BibleTM)

Hisham al-Sayed in the video released by Hamas. Source: Screenshot.

The Hamas terror group released a video on Tuesday showing captive Israeli citizen Hisham al-Sayed lying in a bed and receiving oxygen.

“Spreading the clip of a sick man is despicable and an act of desperation,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said after the video was released, reported Ynet.