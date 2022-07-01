Hamas releases video of Israeli captive in bed receiving oxygen
by JNS | Jul 1, 2022 | Terror Watch
Hisham al-Sayed in the video released by Hamas. Source: Screenshot.
The Hamas terror group released a video on Tuesday showing captive Israeli citizen Hisham al-Sayed lying in a bed and receiving oxygen.
“Spreading the clip of a sick man is despicable and an act of desperation,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said after the video was released, reported Ynet.
Bennett said Hamas was delaying any chance for a prisoner deal and violated international law by detaining two mentally ill Israeli civilians.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated that “Hamas is responsible for the well-being of the civilians it is holding in violation of international law.”
The video, seen as a move to pressure Israel to make a deal, came a day after the group said Sayed’s health situation was worsening.
Hamas is also holding Avra Mengistu. He and Sayed crossed into the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on their own accord.