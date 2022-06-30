Israel, Cyprus sign defense agreements

The director general of the Cyprus Defense Ministry, Andreas Louka, and teh head of the Israeli Defense Ministry's International Defense Cooperation Directorate, Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, sign a government to government agreement in Nicosia, Cyprus, on June 29, 2022. Credit: Cyprus Defense Ministry.

Israel and Cyprus signed a number of government to government (GTG) agreements in Nicosia, Cyprus on Wednesday, including one for the sale of personal protective equipment and tactical equipment to the Cyprus National Guard.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Cyprus’s defense minister and Defense Ministry director general, Charalambos Petrides and Andreas Louka, as well as the chief of the the National Guard General Staff, Demokritos Zervakis.

“The agreements will provide integrated soldier systems … which include personal protective equipment, carrying equipment, and dynamic weight distribution (DWD), which will significantly improve soldier effectiveness,” according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

During the visit, IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas, the head of the Defense Ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), met with Louka, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. The two discussed the strengthening of security cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries.

“The agreements that were signed today reflect our close relations with Cyprus and indicate the joint goal to protect soldiers’ lives,” said Kulas.