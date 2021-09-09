In Israeli first, doctors separate twins with conjoined skulls

Medical staff at Beersheva's Soroka Medical Center during a 12-hour operation to separate Siamese twins joined at the skull. Credit: Soroka Medical Center

Doctors at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva have made Israeli medical history, successfully separating twins that had been conjoined at the head.

The 12-hour operation was carried out on Thursday and involved 50 staff members from a variety of medical fields, including experts from abroad.

The twins were born in August with separate brains but a shared skull.

In the months that followed, dedicated teams were set up to prepare for the massive undertaking of separating them, which was carried out in stages, with medical staff using sophisticated 3D models to practice the delicate procedure.