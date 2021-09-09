Ukraine: Israeli Dies In Crash Returning From Pilgrimage To Uman

Share this article











United Hatzalah emergency medical services provided initial treatment and performed CPR on an Israeli man at the scene of a severe crash near the town of Uman in Ukraine where thousands of Jewish people went for the annual Rosh Hashanah Pilgrimage. The crash took place on Thursday morning the day after the holiday ended.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Aharon Ben Harush who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: “The accident took place between a minibus and a larger bus some 70 kilometers away from the city of Uman. Together with other volunteer EMTs and the team from the medical clinic in Uman, we performed CPR on one of the passengers who was in critical condition as a result of the crash. Sadly, at the end of extensive resuscitative efforts, his death was pronounced at the scene. We treated an additional 4 people who were lightly injured. After they received initial treatment at the scene they were taken to hospitals in Kyiv for further care.”

Ben Tzion Crown, another United Hatzalah volunteer EMT added: “According to the passengers, they were on their way back to the airport after the pilgrimage had ended. With great sadness, one of the passengers of the minibus was critically injured and we were unable to save his life.”