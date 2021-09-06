Jewish world population increases to 15.2 million with 45.3 percent living in Israel

Jewish men praying for forgivness (Selichot), at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on September 5, 2021, prior to the upcoming Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year). Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The number of Jews worldwide stands at roughly 15.2 million, according to statistics released by the Jewish Agency for Israel on the eve of the Jewish new year 5782.

That number is up from 15.1 million the last Jewish new year (5781).

The number of Jews in Israel is nearly 6.9 million (compared to 6.8 million in 5781). The number of Jews living in the Diaspora is 8.3 million, of which 6 million are in the United States, according to an Israeli government press statement.

The percentage of Jews living in Israel out of all the Jews in the world stands at 45.3 percent, an increase of half a percent over the previous year. The estimated number of Jews in the United States increased by 300,000 following a new survey by the Pew Research Center.

The numbers include those who define themselves as Jews and don’t identify with another religion.

When also including those who are eligible for Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return, the world total rises to 25.3 million people, of which 7.3 million are in Israel and 18 million live outside Israel.

The updated estimates by Professor Sergio Della Pergola of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem will be published in the American Jewish Year Book 2021.

Updated Jewish population figures from additional countries include:

France: 446,000

Canada: 393,000

Great Britain: 292,000

Argentina: 175,000

Russia: 150,000

Germany: 118,000

Australia: 118,000

Brazil: 91,500

South Africa: 52,000

Ukraine: 43,000

Hungary: 47,000

Mexico: 40,000

The Netherlands: 30,000

Belgium: 29,000

Italy: 27,000

Switzerland: 18,500

Chile: 16,000

Uruguay: 16,000

Sweden: 15,000

Turkey: 14,500

Spain: 13,000

Austria: 10,000

Panama: 10,000

An estimated 27,000 Jews live in Arab and Muslim states: 14,500 in Turkey, 9,500 in Iran, 2,000 in Morocco and around 1,000 in Tunisia.

Another 38 countries have Jewish populations of 500 or fewer.