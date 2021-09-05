Left-Wing Celeb Trend: Christians/Republicans opposing abortion are the new Jihadists

Share this article











A new trend has celebrities comparing Republicans, more specifically Christians, to Islamic jihadists. This trend is deeply disturbing but is taking on practical implications as it has been echoed by Democratic politicians and implemented as policy by the Department of Homeland Security.

Celeb insanity

Actor Tim Russ tweeted last month, “The Taliban are as fanatical about their beliefs and culture as the millions of people right here in the U.S. who believe in religion, conspiracy theories, and alternate reality.”

It can be inferred that Russ was comparing religious Christians. This inference is explicit when seen in the context of previous statements by Russ. The comic book news site Bounding into Comics, reprinted several past anti-Christian comments from Russ, including:

“[The U.S.] already has Sharia law…. Christian Sharia Law. There is no difference. One religion forcing their beliefs and way of life on everyone else, which is against the 1st Amendment. That is exactly the same thing.”

“Don’t know who you are, but you need to get down off your high holy “Christian” high horse about the “unborn.” You fanatics don’t give a damn about anybody AFTER they’re born, never have and never will. And quit defending the maniac in the WH for God sakes.”

Last month, documentarian Michael Moore compared Islamic jihadists to Baptists, claiming that the Christians in the US would prefer Sharia law.

“They’re religious nuts, but we’ve got those here too,” Moore said in an interview with Variety. “But they [Taliban] said yesterday in their press conference that girls’ schools are going to remain open. Okay. We’ll see. They also said they are going to operate under Islamic law. That’s exactly how a lot of Southern Baptists want it to be here too. In a lot of parts of the country, we are following the dictates of conservative Christians. It’s wrong there and it’s wrong here.”

Moore marked the disastrous pull out of the US military from Afghanistan by suggesting a new target for the military. “Time to fix ourselves and strengthen our own Democracy and defend it against our own domestic taliban,” Moore tweeted.

Media gone off the deep end

Last month, BBC correspondent Yalda Hakim tweeted, “Women in #Herat, now under Taliban control are telling me when they tried to enter the grounds of their University today they were told to go home…” Her post about Taliban oppression of women was retweeted by MSNBC’s Joy Reid who compared the Republican anti-abortion platform to the Taliban’s policies, saying “The Republicans.. are actively working to strip women of their freedom to vote and to make reproductive decisions. They’re more in line with the Taliban than Democrats on women’s issues”.

Curtis Houck, the editor of Newsbusters, a site that aims to expose alleged liberal bias in the media, reacted strongly to Reid’s comment, tweeting, “THIS is what Joy Reid thinks of conservatives and Republicans. We are JUST LIKE the Taliban. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I don’t believe the press is the enemy of the people, but the far too many in the press (including Joy) think we’re enemies of the people.”

Michelle Taylor, who writes about black feminism under the pseudonym Femista Jones, also compared Christianity’s approach to women to that of the Taliban, tweeting, “Always funny to me when Xtians pretend their religion is somehow less oppressive of women than Islam.”

When someone replied that they would pray for Jones, she mockingly responded by posting an image of a crying child holding a wooden cross.

Left-wing writer John Max Smith has frequently compared conservatives, and specifically Christians, to Islamists, most notably in a tweet which stated, “ “Make no mistake; Christian evangelicals are America’s #taliban and weld as much power too in their society.”

Trickle up to the government

Anti-Israel congressman Ilhan Omar drew sharp criticism in June when she drew an equivalency between the US and Israel, and the Taliban and Hamas terrorist organizations. “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar tweeted. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

This anti-Christian trend turned partisan in the Democratic response to the January 6 riot. In a CNN interview, US Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, described his response as a fight against “domestic terrorism.” In preparation for the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks, the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning citing only one threat to the security of America: domestic terrorism. These “terrorists” targeted for DHS scrutiny were identified as those who openly question the Biden administration’s narrative about the COVID pandemic and those who suggested that voter fraud may have taken place in the 2020 presidential election.