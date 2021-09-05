Sunday: Jews worldwide to pray in unison for “Redemption Now”

Share this article











A 90-minute “United for Geula” (redemption) event will be held on Sunday, September 5, at 1:00 PM (NY), 10:00 AM (West Coast), and 8:00 PM in Israel. The online event will feature such well-known speakers as Rabbi Sholom Amar, Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Rabbi Yisroel Meir Lau, and many others. Each speaker will share insights into the final Redemption and how unity is key to achieving it.

“The world has been rocked by the incomprehensible tragedies of the last few months, the organizers wrote on the website. “Yidden (Jews)all over the globe have been suffering for the last year and a half, personally and collectively. The pandemic has caused terrible loss of life and livelihood and taken a toll on our physical, mental, and emotional health.

“Now is the time for Yidden of all walks of life to gather together to cry out for the Geulah (redemption)” the organizers wrote quoting the Prophet Hosea.

Afterward, the Israelites will turn back and will seek Hashem their God and David their king—and they will thrill over Hashem and over His bounty in the days to come. Hosea 3:5

“Join us for this unprecedented event and do your part in the greatest achievement of all time! The program will include an hour of inspirational messages from our Gedolei Yisroel (‘great ones’ of Israel)accompanied by heart-stirring music, followed by a worldwide recitation of Tehilim (Psalms).”

The event will be held virtually at the organization’s website.