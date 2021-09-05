Trailer for new documentary: “The rebirth of a nation” in Judea and Samaria

Share this article











The trailer for a new documentary: ‘The rebirth of a nation’ in Judea and Samaria has just been released last week.

The film calls on its audience to be a witness to the rise of Jewish life on the land at the cradle of Jewish civilization adding: “This is East Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria the Land of G-d! Israel! The 50 years of Jewish settlement have been a success. The Jewish settlers have saved our land with the great help of Hashem our G-d.”