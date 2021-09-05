Trailer for new documentary: “The rebirth of a nation” in Judea and Samaria

Share this article
The trailer for a new documentary: ‘The rebirth of a nation’ in Judea and Samaria has just been released last week.
The film calls on its audience to be a witness to the rise of Jewish life on the land at the cradle of Jewish civilization adding: “This is East Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria the Land of G-d! Israel! The 50 years of Jewish settlement have been a success. The Jewish settlers have saved our land with the great help of Hashem our G-d.”
The documentary, who is produced by the Jewish Heritage )Project calls on people to “witness the unfolding miracle of the redemption of the Jewish people on their sovereign land in Judea and Samaria which is crowned by Jerusalem.”