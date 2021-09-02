The optimistic aftermath of the worst forest fire in Israel’s history

The forests’ trees were all planted by hand by the Jewish people when they came back to Israel.

But as odd as it may seem, Katan is in good spirits. In an exclusive interview with Israel365 News, Katan said that he is “very motivated” and “optimistic” about the chances of helping this precious forest recover.

“That’s how we live here in Israel!” he says with a warm smile.

That is why Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz has taken it upon himself to help Katan and the nation of Israel as a whole, to help the forest rise from the ashes of its attempted destruction.

There’s just one problem – The Sabbatical year begins in just one week.

This means that on this Rosh Hashannah, the ‘seventh’ year begins. The Bible forbids the planting of trees (or any vegetation for that matter) in the Land of Israel for an entire year!

Rabbi Tuly’s initial reaction was to scramble to replenish the forest in the few days left until the Sabbatical year begins.

But Katan had another idea in mind. He suggests that perhaps allowing the land to rest and enable it to recover naturally was a better solution.

Sasson explained that after forest fires, the trees that regrow and are actually more stable than before.

Upon hearing Katan’s expert opinion, Rabbi Weisz was convinced that allowing the land to recover naturally was the best course of action saying: “on top of that, there’s a great blessing associated with observing the sabbatical year. It says that if you observe the sabbatical year, then God will give not a double blessing, but a triple blessing on the land.”