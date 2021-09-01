Taliban flies blackhawk with man hanging on

Share this article











The Taliban appears to be parading its new air force in the skies of Afghanistan after securing a massive bounty of lethal US equipment as the Americans left the country.

Part of the haul includes 200-plus airplanes and helicopters, including the infamous Black Hawks – which they’ve even worked out how to fly. Unverified footage released by the Twitter account Talib Times, which claims to be the ‘official news’ handle of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, shows a man hanging from a UH-60 Black Hawk as it flies over Kandahar. ‘Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate’s air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city,’ the tweet said. Along with the Black Hawks, the Taliban also managed to seize US-made rifles, armored vehicles, and other heavy weapons worth approximately $85 billion.