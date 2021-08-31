Tel-Aviv U Suspends Prof for Racist Remarks Against Haredim

Share this article











Professor Eliyahu Gershon, a lecturer in Tel-Aviv University’s School of Electrical Engineering, was suspended by the university for making racist remarks against haredim (ulta-Orthodox Jews) during his classes, Arutz Sheva reported.

Gershon’s harsh remarks were uncovered by the Zionist watchdog group Im Tirtzu, and were first reported on by N12 News, resulting in Gershon being summoned to a disciplinary hearing.

“If you remove PLL from electronics, that’s like taking money away money from the haredim. You’re essentially harming their God,” Gershon said.

“It’s like MK Gafni [from the UTJ haredi party]. When he sees money, what does he do? He takes it, right? For his people. You can say ipcha mistabra [Talmudic phrase meaning “the opposite is more reasonable”], as the haredi MKs say, while they are stealing the state coffers.”

Gershon also attacked haredi MK Yaakov Litzman: “You know, in our State of Israel, despite the despicable Litzmans and his friends…If you compare Litzman and his friend [sic], they aren’t even on the level of an octopus, you know?”

Gershon also took aim at Likud MK Miri Regev, calling her an animal.

“And tell me, where is that animal Miri Regev sitting? If you compare wise and intelligent people…You can’t get more stupid than Miri Regev, you know?”

Responding to the remarks, Tel-Aviv University said: “These harsh statements are a complete contradiction to the views and values of Tel-Aviv University and caused harm to the student community and to the broad public, and for that we are very saddened. At the conclusion of the examination process, it was decided to suspend him from working at Tel-Aviv University.”

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg said: “We cannot accept a reality in which professors take advantage of their platforms to attack entire groups in Israeli society and to indoctrinate students with political agendas.”

“We are glad that our exposure and public pressure bore fruit,” continued Peleg. “Rather than slandering haredim during his lectures, this professor should sit at home and re-educate himself.”