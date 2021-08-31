Terrorist Murderer Dalal Mughrabi is a Role Model at PLO Camps – “The Sisters of Dalal Mughrabi Summer Camp”

Share this article











PLO and Fatah held “the Sisters of Dalal Mughrabi summer camp” for young girls

At least two summer camps organized by the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports this year were named after the female terrorist murderer Dalal Mughrabi who led the murder of 37 civilians, among them 12 children, in 1978.

The image above shows a group of female summer camp participants making a “V” for victory while standing in front of a banner featuring a picture of terrorist Dalal Mughrabi.

Text on banner: “The [PLO] Supreme Council for Youth and Sports The Fatah Movement – Tubas organizational area, Tubas branch and the [Fatah] Shabiba High School Committees warmly welcome you to the Sisters of Dalal Mughrabi summer camp” [Facebook page of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Aug. 4, 2021]

Whereas this camp was in the Tubas area in the northern West Bank, at least one other camp promoted the murderer – The Sisters of Dalal summer camp in Tulkarem:

[Facebook page of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Aug. 6, 2021]

As Palestinian Media Watch has exposed for years, murderer Mughrabi is one of the primary role models in Palestinian society, heavily promoted by the PA particularly to youth. Accordingly, the PA has named summer camps after Mughrabi before, as well as schools, and sporting events.

Dalal Mughrabi – female Palestinian terrorist who led the most lethal terror attack in Israel’s history, known as the Coastal Road massacre, in 1978, when she and other Fatah terrorists hijacked a bus on Israel’s Coastal Highway, murdering 37 civilians, 12 of them children, and wounding over 70.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch