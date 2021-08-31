IDF to slain soldier’s mother: “We didn’t know the terrorist hid a gun in his underwear”

Share this article











Thousands of Israelis attended the funeral of Sgt. Bar-El Hadaria Shmueli after he succumbed to his wounds on Monday.

Shmueli was mortally wounded after being shot during an assault on the Gaza border last week by Hamas terrorists.

At his funeral, his mother, Ahiya Sofdat Levana, eulogized her son…and the Israeli government as well. “The Israeli government sent you to be a piece of cardboard before Hamas terrorists,” she said.

Ahiya spoke about the incident in which one ‘protestor’ reached the fortress where the 21-year old troop was stationed, drew a handgun, and shot him through an opening at point blank range. After demanding a response from the IDF for allowing the Hamas terrorist to get so close, the chief of staff, Aviv Kokhavi told her: “We didn’t know that the terrorists hid a gun in his underwear.”

Ahiya continued blasting the IDF’s response fictitiously asking: “since when does a terrorist arrive at an Israeli outpost with baklava, sweets of toffee?”

“You sent him with zero options to kill the terrorist.”

The irony that Barel, who was a sniper, was killed at point-blank range was not lost on her.