IDF launches retaliatory strike on Hamas targets in Gaza Strip after arson attacks, border riots

The Israel Defense Forces conducted airstrikes against Hamas targets early on Sunday in response to incendiary balloon attacks and violent riots along the Gaza fence.

Fighter jets attacked a Hamas military compound used for training and the production of weapons, and a tunnel near the Jabalya, just north of Gaza City, the IDF reported.

The border riots began at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Channel 12 reported, with rioters burning tires and throwing stun grenades and explosives at Israeli forces.

Earlier on Saturday, incendiary balloons ignited two fires in Israel’s south on Saturday, Israeli fire-fighting services reported.