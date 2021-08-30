As condition of mortally wounded IDF troop deteriorates, MK asks all to recite Psalm 121

Share this article











The condition of IDF border patrolman Barel Hadaria Shmueli, who was shot last week has deteriorated reports News 12.

In response, Israeli Knesset Member Itamar Ben Gvir (Jewish Power) has asked that the nation of Israel “stop” and recite Psalm 121.

A song for ascents. I turn my eyes to the mountains; from where will my help come? My help comes from Hashem, maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot give way; your guardian will not slumber; See, the guardian of Yisrael neither slumbers nor sleeps! Hashem is your guardian, Hashem is your protection at your right hand. (Psalm 121 1-5)

The incident, which occurred a week ago saw hundreds of Palestinians stormed Israel’s southern border in Hamas-led ‘Day of Rage’ riot resulting in a critically wounded IDF soldier. The 21-year-old Shmueli hails from Beer Yaakov in central Israel and was shot in the head at point-blank range by a Palestinian rioter on Saturday. Shmueli underwent surgery at Soroka hospital in Beersheba and is still in intensive care in serious condition.