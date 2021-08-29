Bennett inspired by King David as example of leaders taking responsibility for bad decisions

Share this article











Prior to his Friday night prayers at his hotel in Washington DC, the Israeli Prime Minister held an impromptu press conference where he asked members of the Israeli press a rhetorical question: Whose sin was worse: King David having an affair with Bat-Sheva or King Saul not killing King Agag of Amalek.

Members of the press seemed to be in agreement that King David, who had an affair with Bathsheba and then sent her husband Uriah to the battlefield to die, was worse than King Saul’s sin of God commanding him to kill the entire nation of Amalek, but spared Agag out of mercy.

Bennett said that for his entire life, the story of David and Bathsheba was “disturbing” him. He then rhetorically asked why it was Saul who was stripped of his kingship and not David if David’s sin is allegedly worse?

Bennett then explained that the Jewish sages (Chazal) explain that it wasn’t the sin itself but rather the aftermath. That’s because Saul provided excuses for his transgression whereas King David took responsibility.

“David simply said: I have sinned before God.”

“It’s not a matter of punishment or whose sin was worse” Bennett explained. “A leader is not supposed to be perfect. We have our faults. Everyone has their faults. In the end, the question is – Do you take responsibility? Do you do what is right or just what the nation tells you? I recommend you all read it.”

“David suffered punishments from here to kingdom come. He lost his son Absalom. But in the end, a leader must know how to say ‘I was wrong.’ That is the true redemption” he concluded.