PM Bennett Meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday. The two discussed security ties, as well as “iran’s pursuit to dominate the region” Bennett said.
The Israeli premier also said that he planned on talking about “regional stability and climate change” which Bennett claimed, “is an issue for all of us.”
He added that Israel has “a unique role through its high-tech industry and technology to move the needle.”
Blinken responded by speaking on behalf of US President Joe Biden saying that the president is “especially looking forward to seeing you as his new partner and he is founded on the proposition that our two countries working together have a very important very powerful common agenda and our commitment to that partnership to Israel’s security is and always will be unshakable.”