Bennett: I was going to recite Psalm 23:4 to Biden but then I remembered Christians say it at funerals

US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House in Washington DC, USA, August 27, 2021. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO

Share this article











During an interview in his hotel in Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett revealed that he was planning on reciting Psalm 23:4 to US President Joe Biden during their meeting in the White House.

Though I walk through a valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff—they comfort me. (Psalm 34:4)

The reason he found it inappropriate to recite the verse to Biden is as he said: “I remembered that Christians recite it during funerals.”

Bennett then said that it is a verse that he recalled when he served in the IDF and fought wars against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Israeli PM relayed that it is incumbent upon all of us to be proactive and take initiative but implied that God ultimately decides what happens saying: “in the end, there is someone who makes the final decision.”

“When you are in a time of crisis, have faith,” he said.

Bennett added that it’s not a matter of fearing evil but rather becoming evil.

“No one is perfect. But the goal is to try” he opined.