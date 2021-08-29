Biden falls asleep as Bennett reveals Isaiah’s prophecy [Watch]

Share this article











Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with US President Joe Biden on Friday in the White House. Among the topics discussed were the Iranian nuclear threat as well as Israel’s vaccination program against Covid.

At one point during their meeting, Bennett removed his mask to explain to Biden a passage from Isiah 60. He then told Biden that they were both men of faith.

Bennett then explained to his American counterpart how during prayer services on the Sabbath, the Jewish people read a portion of the Torah as well as its corresponding portion from the Prophets saying: “In the synagogues across the world we read a Biblical portion beyond the Parsha. It’s called the haftarah and tomorrow we’re going to be reading words of the prophet Isaiah.

Bennett then recited the passage in its original Hebrew: “שְׂאִי־סָבִיב עֵינַיִךְ וּרְאִי כֻּלָּם נִקְבְּצוּ בָאוּ־לָךְ בָּנַיִךְ מֵרָחוֹק יָבֹאוּ וּבְנֹתַיִךְ עַל־צַד תֵּאָמַנָה׃”

Raise your eyes and look about: They have all gathered and come to you. Your sons shall be brought from afar, Your daughters like babes on shoulders. (Isaiah 60:4)

The Israeli premier then translated the verse saying: The sons and daughters of the Jewish people are gonna come back to our land, are gonna nurse our ancient land and rebuild it and this ancient Jewish prophecy is today’s Israel reality.” Biden, whose head dropped and eyes closed appeared to have fallen asleep as Bennett relayed those prophetic words.

Bennett told Biden that he comes from Jerusalem “our paternal capital” and brings with him a “new spirit of goodwill, a spirit of hope, a spirit of decency and honesty, a spirit of unity and bipartisanship.”

He also stressed that Israel has to be “overwhelmingly stronger” than its enemies.

Bennett extended his condolences to the American troops who lost their lives in the Kabul terror attack.

Biden said that he would also discuss ways to “advance peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians” as well as the Visa waiver program. “The US will always be there for Israel” he concluded.